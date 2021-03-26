Abducted girl recovered

FAISALABAD: Police Thursday recovered a girl from Sargodha after five days of her abduction in Jhang Bazaar police limits.

According to a police spokesman, 19-year-old (K) went to bazaar in Liaqatabad on March 20 from where the accused kidnapped her.

The police recovered the girl while the abductors fled.

Fesco issues shutdown notice: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Friday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.According to the notice, power supply from Circular Road, Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk, Sarfraz Colony, LCM, Data Street, Khan Street and General Hospital feeders emanating from 132-KV City (GIS) grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 11 am while Children Hospital, NIAB-2, Sheikh Colony, Islampura, Jhang Road, Atomic Energy, Sarshmeer and Data feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm. Similarly, electricity supply from Jandanwala, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, City Housing, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm whereas Parokianwala feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station and al-Rehman feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe loadshedding from 7 am to 4 pm on March 26.