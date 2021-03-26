Criminals held

Islamabad: Islamabad police arrested 10 outlaws, including two members of criminal’s gang and recovered weapons used in crime from their possession.

A crackdown has been launched on anti-social elements and drug peddlers to make Islamabad crime free city, the SSP (Operations) said in a statement.

SHO Sabzi Mandi, Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali, Sub-Inspector Shahid Munir, ASI Toseef and others succeeded to bust two members of notorious former jail bird gang. They were identified as Faisal and Dolat Khan and recovered weapons along ammunition from the gangsters, while they confessed to commit dacoities at various areas of Sabzi Mandi. Khanna police arrested accused Shafqat involved in illegally oil selling. Lohibher police arrested accused Rizwan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Nadeem involved in aerial firing.