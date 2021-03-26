Expensive meat

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the sudden increase in the price of chicken meat. It is now being sold at close to Rs500 per kilogramme. Chicken used to be the cheapest meat. People from low-income households were able to afford it. Now, they cannot have meat at all. The government isn’t paying any attention to food inflation. It is becoming quite difficult to survive under rising inflation. A majority of people don’t have good salary packages. They do two jobs to support their families and are still unable to meet multiple expenses. From education to healthcare, everything is becoming out of reach. When will the government pay attention to these issues? How long are we supposed to live like this?

Kiran Naz

Karachi