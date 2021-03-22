Imran fails to fulfil promises made to people: Siraj

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said the mammoth gathering in the city has sent a message that masses only want an Islamic system, which is the solution to all their problems.

Addressing a big rally at Chungi No 9 Sunday, he categorically said no general or feudal made Pakistan and it came into existence on the basis of an ideology. He said the country would be made an Islamic state at all cost, adding, it needs prosperity, progress and justice.

He claimed their rule would protect minorities and there will be no room for oppressor in Islamic Pakistan. The JI Ameer said the country doesn’t need tsunami or biryani. The races of Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq have been in power and such a corrupt mafia has betrayed the ideology of Pakistan. He said in the present system dogs of the rich people eat mutton and the have nots search for food in trash. If the son of a poor person earns a degree he does not have a chance for finding a job, he added.

Siraj said he does not believe in such a system of oppression. Country’s hospitals do not treat the poor, he added. He said what promises did the PTI government fulfilled. This whole system is based on fraud, he said, adding, “Imran Khan did not fulfil a single promise”. He promised 10 million jobs for youth. The government cannot run on the basis of lies. He said even today people do not know who the ruler is in the federal capital.

The innocent prime minister says when the value of rupee goes down, it is known from TV. After 1100 days, the premier says there will be no change in five years. He said the government still has no cure for the third wave of coronavirus. The PDM comprises the same leaders who have been tried by people in the past, he added. The PTI and PDM are working on the US agenda and slaves of the IMF, he further added.