Turkish embassy marks Gallipoli anniversary

Islamabad : The Turkish Embassy in collaboration with Pak-Turk Maarif Schools marked the 106th anniversary of Gallipoli Campaign, also known as the Battle of Canakkale, here.

A ceremony was held at the embassy to pay tribute to the Turkish soldiers, who laid down lives during the 1915 battle during World War I (WWI).

Diplomats, students, teachers and academics attended the event, where education minister Shafqat Mahmood was the chief guest.

Mahmood said March 18 was a very special day for Turkey.

"I congratulate the Turkish nation as we [Pakistan] and the Turkish people have deep love and affection for each other and it's a reality, not just words, that we are two countries but one nation," he said.

The minister thanked Turkey's Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul for playing a key role in strengthening the brotherly relation between Islamabad and Ankara.

Envoy Yurdakul said the Battle of Canakkale was not only a struggle for life, but also a struggle of the youth who died for honor and virtue.

He said tens of thousands of Turkish soldiers had been martyred during the historic battle.

"The Canakkale victory was a glorious victory, which was made by our ancestors who challenged the entire world and brought to heel the most advanced militaries of the era," he said.

Underlining the significance of the battle in Turkey's history, the ambassador said: "It is our duty as a nation to give the Canakkale victory the value that it deserves.

"In this way, the battle showed that there is

nothing stronger than a nation ready to die for their homeland and it is impossible to capture such a nation."

The participants paid tribute to Turkish poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy, who wrote Turkey's national anthem.