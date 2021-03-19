Nawaz, Dar sitting abroad, asking PPP to resign: Aitzaz

ISLAMABAD: The PPP senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar are sitting abroad and they are asking the PPP to tender resignations.

Talking to media persons in Lahore, Aitzaz said Maryam Nawaz was dictating the PDM. He said the PDM will damage its cause if it goes forward without the PPP. Aitzaz said Maryam declared a war in Gujranwala without taking anyone into confidence. He said the PDM should pay heed to the point of view of Asif Ali Zardari. He said the PML-N should have at least sent Ishaq Dar for voting for Yusuf Raza Gilani’s election as Senate chairman. He said Sadiq Sanjrani has been elected Senate chairman now. He said the government could have received a blow if Gilani was elected Senate chairman.