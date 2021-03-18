Teenage madrasa student missing for over a week

A teenage madrasa student is believed to have been abducted from an Orangi Town neighbourhood. The boy had left home over a week ago for the seminary.

FIR No. 210/21 has been registered under the section of kidnapping at the Iqbal Market police station on the complaint of Ghulam Rasool, a muezzin at a local mosque, while the investigation of the case has been transferred to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell of the Karachi police.

The FIR quotes the complainant as saying that his brother Abdul Wahad, a madrasa student, had left home on March 8 for the seminary never reach there. The boy’s family fears that someone has kidnapped him. They live in the Yaqoobabad area of Orangi Town.

Hand grenade found

Panic gripped the SITE area after a hand grenade was found 500 metres from the office of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s general secretary for the Karachi region, Saeed Afridi. After getting information, a heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the scene and cordoned it off. Experts from the bomb disposal squad also arrived. Police said the initial investigation showed that the hand grenade was found during the cleaning of a manhole outside the house of a person, namely Rehman.