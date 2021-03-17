close
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 17, 2021

PMC wonâ€™t register students whose details are unavailable

The logo of Pakistan Medical Commission.Â 

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical Commission has warned that it will not register the students, who were enrolled by private medical and dental colleges for the current academic year but whose details weren't shared with it.

According to PMC, the regulator for medical and dental education in the country, all privately-owned medical and dental colleges and universities were directed to produce the final certified lists of their admitted students by March 1.

