Merkel’s party admits Covid failings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party on Monday admitted it must manage the pandemic better after suffering heavy losses in two regional polls, six months before a general election. The centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) scored its worst-ever results in the southwestern states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, according to preliminary results.