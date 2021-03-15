´Voice of Formula One´ Murray Walker dies, aged 97

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Murray Walker, the British broadcaster regarded as the ´Voice of Formula One´, has died aged 97.
Walker, who served in the Second World War, became a Formula One icon during more than 30 years as a commentator for the BBC and ITV.
Known for his passionate vocal style while commentating, he reported on his first Grand Prix for BBC radio at Silverstone in 1949.
Walker became a full-time F1 commentator in 1978 and only hung up his microphone when he retired in 2001 after a 52-year broadcasting career.
"So sad to hear of Murray´s passing. I remember growing up hearing your voice over the races," said seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
"You made the sport so much more exciting and captivating. The iconic voice of our sport and a great man, thank you for all you did, you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace."
From James Hunt´s 1976 championship triumph over Niki Lauda at a rain-lashed Fuji, to Ayrton Senna´s intense rivalry with Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell´s 1992 title glory, Walker´s voice was synonymous in the UK with some of F1´s most memorable moments.
When Britain´s Damon Hill took the chequered flag at Suzuka to win the Japanese Grand Prix and become world champion in 1996, an emotional Walker said during his commentary: "I have got to stop because I have got a lump in my throat."