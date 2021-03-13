CJP unhurt as convoy faces accident

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Friday left for Kohat to attend the funeral of Supreme Court judge Yahya Afridi’s father, but faced an accident near the Rashakai town in Mardan district.

According to a spokesman of the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice was unhurt in the accident. He said one of the cars in CJP Ahmed’s convoy had an accident as he was travelling to Kohat near Rashakai town in Mardan.