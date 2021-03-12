close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2021

2,500 kg of USC ghee seized from private store

National

MANSEHRA: A joint team of district administration and the Food Department on Thursday seized 2,500 kg of the Utility Stores Corporation’s ghee, which was being sold at a private general store. The team raided a general store situated at the Pakhwal Chowk on the Karakoram Highway and arrested its owner under various sections of law. The team sealed the general store and shifted the seized commodity to the district food controller offices.

