KP police undergoes major reshuffle

PESHAWAR: Eighteen senior police officers were transferred in a major reshuffle in the KP Police on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, Jan Mohammad was posted as additional IG Elite Force, Yasin Farooq posted as regional police officer Mardan, Abdul Ghafoor Afridi posted as RPO Malakand and Sajid Ali was posted RPO Bannu.

Besides, Humayun Bashir was posted DIG Traffic, Ijaz Ahmad DIG Special Branch, Zafar Ali Commandant FRP.

DIG Awal Khan was relieved for posting in the Federal Investigation Agency, Sher Akbar for posting in National Highways and Motorway Police and Karim Khan to on ex Pakistan leave. In another notification, nine senior officers were transferred.

Two senior police officers currently posted district police officers in Karak and Dera Ismail Khan, Qasim Ali Khan and Arif Shahbaz, proceeded on leave.