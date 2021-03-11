Resolution in PA for children with unknown identity

LAHORE:PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt has moved a resolution in Punjab Assembly for legislation over the children whose identity is not known since their birth.

Hina Pervaiz, in her resolution, stated that there was already legislation for the transgenders but the children whose identity is not known since their birth is an important matter as no law has been made for their rights. She said that such children faced huge trouble at Nadra offices due to their unknown identity. Hina submitted that in some cases parents also register wrong names of their children on B-Form by mistake, which eventually cause trouble to the children in their lives. She asked the house to make legislation for such children and also amend the laws related to Nadra so that these children could not face embarrassment due to their identity crisis.