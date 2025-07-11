Princess Anne's son rises to royal role as Kate Middleton steps aside

Princess Anne's son took on royal role amid Princess Kate's absence at a big event with Prince Prince William on Friday.

The Princess of Wales was backed by royal support as Kate Middleton said no to accompany William to the polo field for charity.

The future queen's absence spotlighted Peter Phillips' royal role as the King's nephew represented the royal family at William's event.

Peter and his girlfriend supported the future monarch's charity match, raising money for 10 organisations close to William and the Princess of Wales.

Peter, who serves as Head of Partner Acquisition, Motorsport at the Wasserman group, has been a regular supporter at his cousin's charity polo events.

His attendance alongside NHS nurse Harriet Sperling demonstrated the continued family solidarity behind William's philanthropic efforts, particularly when Princess Catherine was unable to attend.

Sperling put on a stylish display in sleeveless buttermilk dress from. She paired it with Brook Leather Espadrilles from.

To elevate her look she wore cross-body handbag and sunglasses, demonstrating an elegant approach to the heatwave conditions.