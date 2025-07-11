Policeman dies, Rangers personnel injured in Karachi over 'personal dispute'

A Representational image of a crime scene restricted with a police tape. — Reuters/File

A police officer lost his life while a Rangers official sustained injuries after an exchange of gunfire between the two forces' personnel in Karachi’s SITE-A Area, police confirmed on Friday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Keamari Captain (retd) Faizan Ali, initial investigations revealed that an argument broke out between the two men, which escalated into a shootout.

The slain police officer was identified as Waseem Akhtar, who was posted at Gulshan-e-Maymar Police Station.

The injured Rangers official, Nauman, is currently unconscious and under treatment in the hospital.

The SSP stated that two 9mm pistols were recovered from the scene. Nauman is said to be deployed with the 34 Wing of the paramilitary force. Once he regains consciousness, his statement will be recorded for legal proceedings.

He added that formal action has been initiated under the prescribed legal framework.