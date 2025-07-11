Jennifer Aniston’s new beau Jim Curtis faces backlash over past statements

Jim Curtis’ past issues warning to Jennifer Aniston at the start of romance

Jennifer Aniston’s new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, is confronted with his old statements which could potentially be “red flags” for their new romance.

The 49-year-old self-help writer opened up about his failed relationships in his book called The Stimulati Experience and revealed some unfavourable truths.

The Friends’ star’s beau reflected on how he was dating "a new girl every quarter," in the book, as per RadarOnline.

He also shared, "I wish I had a better relationship with my son, but he lives with his mother most of the time, and he's p----- at me."

Discussing his problem with women, he also dissed his sister, writing, "My sister is a pain in the a--, because she's so high intensity, and I can't keep a girlfriend because I get bored."

Curtis also confessed to stalking an ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend on Facebook, which he revealed led him to "spiral into inadequacy" and "not enough-ness" and he felt a lot of shame for his actions.

Aniston and Curtis made first official appearance as a couple after they spent the Fourth of July weekend together in Mallorca.