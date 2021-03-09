New App to be developed for FIRs digital monitoring: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that under Citizen Centric Policing, besides serving and protecting the citizens, ensuring free registration of crimes and immediate steps for their prevention are among the top priorities of Punjab Police.

Therefore, a new App would be developed for digital monitoring of all stages from receipt of application to FIR registration at the front desk in which the time of application receipt and registration of case at the front desk can be seen with just one click. In this way, the perpetrators of delay in processing could be held liable and departmental and legal proceedings against them could be expedited.

He issued these instructions to the officers while presiding over a meeting on Citizen Centric Policing, Crime Free Registration and Monitoring System at the Central Police Office here on Monday.

Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Safe Cities Rao Sardar, Additional IG Training, Kanwar Shah Rukh, Additional IG Elite Police Force, Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Investigation, Fayyaz Ahmed Dev and Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and other senior officers were also present. He further said that the new Citizen Centric Policing and Monitoring System would be launched as soon as possible as a pilot project from Kasur District and this system equipped with new features would be developed by Additional IG Investigation, DIG IT and DPO Kasur together.

He further said that after receiving the application for robbery, burglary and theft, those responsible for delay in registration of cases should be held accountable while Additional IG Investigation should brief about the progress made in software for provision to regional monitoring units by 1st April. The IG Punjab emphasized that close monitoring should be ensured for the success of this project initiated with regard to Citizen Centric Policing so that the process of delivery of justice to the citizens could be further improved by improving the service delivery. During the meeting, DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar while briefing about the pilot project launched for the improvement of new Citizen Centric Policing and monitoring system said that there is increasing reliance on efficient use of information technology to make police working more efficient and transparent.

The focus is on ensuring effective monitoring of each case as well as close monitoring so that crime can be eradicated in accordance with modern policing and the performance of officers and staff can be monitored. A feature has been created in the monitoring system to get feedback from the citizens about the first responder, under which the calling citizens are satisfied with the behaviour and cooperation of the first responder, they can send their feedback by answering yes or no on SMS.

DIG: Deputy Inspector General (Operations Wing) Lahore Sajid Kiani has said that latest technology and all possible resources are being utilised along with introducing institutional reforms for prevention and control of crimes in the city.

All divisional SPs have been given special task to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes. Special teams have been constituted to grab Proclaimed Offenders particularly drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics.

Lahore Police (Operations Wing) issued the facts and figures regarding its performance during the month of February. According to the report, as many as 220 accused of 92 gangs were arrested and an amount of more than Rs 98 lakh was recovered from the gang members which was handed over to the actual heirs.