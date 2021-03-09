Women protection centres being set up: Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat in a special message on International Women's Day said, “Our religion and our constitution better protect all the rights of women and emphasise on giving them respect and dignified place in society.”

He said the Punjab government was taking concrete steps for the welfare and protection of women. He said, "The Punjab Women Protection Authority has been activated to help women victims of violence, while after Multan, women protection centres are being set up in Rawalpindi and Lahore."

Raja Basharat said that the government had recently introduced two important bills regarding women, namely the Women’s Hostels Authority bill and women's enforcement share in property bill 2021, which would become law after approval. "Further legislation will be enacted on the directive of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to empower the women in society. Industrial homes were active in all the districts of Punjab to make women skilled while Darulaman and Kashana centres were working across the province for helpless women and orphan girls. Women were being given effective representation in every sector of life in Punjab,” the minister said.