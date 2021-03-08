close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
March 8, 2021

19 shops, marriage hall sealed

Lahore

March 8, 2021

LAHORE:The city district administration sealed 19 shops, stores and a marriage hall and imposed Rs30,000 fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed seven shops and imposed fine of Rs10,000 on Sultan Bahu Marriage Hall.

AC Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed four shops and imposed Rs20,000 for SOPs violation in the Cantt area while AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed eight shops in his jurisdiction. The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

