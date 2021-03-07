Pakistan sees highest daily Covid cases since end-Jan

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday recorded 1,714 new coronavirus cases — the largest increase in daily infections in over a month — less than a week after students returned to regular classes across the country amid loosened restrictions.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) daily situation update, active infections stood at 17,352 after 1,714 people tested positive. These are the highest number of daily cases since January 29, which saw a little over 2,100 infections. Cases have seen a steady uptick since March 1, which saw 1,163 cases, and in the four days that followed increased to 1,388, 1,519 and 1,579.

In the 24 hours leading to Saturday, 38 people died, 12 of whom died in hospital. Some 2,002 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 210 of them are on ventilators.

Lahore’s ventilators occupancy was the highest in the country with 34 per cent, followed by Islamabad 32 per cent, Peshawar 21 per cent and Multan 17 per cent. Oxygen beds, meanwhile, were the most in use in Gujrat, with 94 per cent full, followed by Peshawar 38 per cent, Multan 30 per cent and Islamabad 26 per cent.

Since the epidemic began, a total of 588,728 cases have been detected in Pakistan, while 13,166 have died.