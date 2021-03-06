PAL session on women’s day

Islamabad : The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is organising the ‘Ehl-e-Qalam Khawateen’ seminar and poetry reading of Pakistani languages on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The programme will be held on March 8, 2021, at 3:00 pm in the Conference Hall of PAL, Pitras Bukhari Road, Sector H-8/1, Islamabad.

Neelofar Iqbal and Parveen Tahir will be in the presidium. Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training will be the chief guest.

The keynote adders will be presented by Dr.Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL. Fakhira Batool, Dr. Sofia Khushk, Dr. Farhat Jabeen Virk, Dr. Humaira Ishfaq, Dr. Fakhira Noreen, Yasmeen Hameed Shahid, and Maneela Nadeem will express their views. Noreen Tallat Arooba will be the moderator of the seminar. In the end, a Poetry recital in Pakistani languages will be held in which poetess will present their poetry. Dur-e-Shawar will be the moderator of the poetry session.