Senate votes given on the call of conscience: Hamza

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said that votes in the Senate election were given on the call of conscience. He said the two-and-a-half years long media talks and false propaganda campaigns failed on Wednesday. Speaking to the media during his appearance in the court, he said felicitation messages were pouring in from all over the country. Hamza said when the government would do nothing for welfare of people, such decisions would come. He said not a single mega project was even started in the last three years. He said the PML-N built motorways and laid a network of roads, removed darkness from the country, added 12,000 megawatts of electricity to the power system and provided employment to people. He said there was a huge difference in prices today. “People are forced to starve due to inflation and unemployment,” Hamza said adding the next meeting of the PDM for the next course of action would be held on Friday (today). “We are not the only party; there are 11 more parties with us. In a few days, everything will come to the fore,” he added.