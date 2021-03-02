‘Heer Ranjha’ star Ejaz Durrani passes away

LAHORE: Renowned film actor Ejaz Durrani, who was known as ‘Ranjha,’ passed away in Lahore on Monday. He was 86. He had been suffering from a longtime illness. He was very popular among his fans in Punjab for his remarkable performance as ‘Rajha’ in film ‘Heer Ranjha’. The friends, colleagues and relatives expressed serious concerns over his death.

His funeral prayer was offered on Monday after Zuhr prayer which was participated by a large number of people and his fans and he was laid to rest here in Lahore, reported a private news channel.

Peoples from different walks of life, including Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, expressed grief over his demise and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased. Ejaz Durrani gained popularity as a Ranjha in film “Heer Ranjha” in 1970. He also performed role in film Mirza Sahiban.

He was born in Jalalpur Jattan, a village in Gujrat District in 1935. He was a film actor, director and producer active from 1956 to 1984. He was the first hero of Pakistani cinema who had a diamond jubilee film to his credit. He married actress and singer Noor Jehan but later they divorced. He had three daughters from her. Later, he married film actress Firdous. His three daughters from Noor Jehan are Hina, Shazia and Nazia.