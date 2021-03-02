Heaps of garbage reappear in City

LAHORE:As the heaps of garbage reappeared on city roads, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) launched a special clean-up operation in the city here on Monday.

For the past some days, most of the city’s residential and commercial localities were witnessing reappearance of heaps of garbage. The uncollected garbage was scattered on roads especially in lower and middle class localities.

These localities included Township, Green Town, Baghriyan Road, Ali Razaabad, Dubai Town, Sattu Katla, Madr-e-Millat Road, Ichhra, Wahdat Colony, Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Rajgarh, Data Darbar, Mohni Road, Walled City, Circular Road, Brandreth Road, Railway Station, Larex Colony, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Amir Town, Shadbagh, Walton, Chungi Amar Sadhu etc.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for LWMC said it has launched a special cleanliness drive on the instructions of CEO LWMC. LWMC’s statement issued on Monday said more than 400 machinery and more than 9,000 workers of the company were on duty to improve the sanitation arrangements in the city. Furthermore, GM Operation Sohail Anwar Malik visited various places in the city and said that all the officers and the staff was working day and night to provide the best cleaning facilities to the citizens.

LGH: A special vaccination counter set up at labour room of LGH for newborns has so far vaccinated 1,495 kids. Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar said with the special vaccination counter, parents avoid hassle of coming back to hospital to vaccinate their newborns.

Dr Laila Shafiq briefing the principal said round-the-clock staff duties have been scheduled to vaccinate the infants and the roaster is being observed in letter and spirit. EPI in-charge Shahnila Komal, Nursing Supervisor Anwar Sultana and others were present.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said children under the guidance of World Health Organization must complete course of vaccination against 11 diseases up to the age of two years. The principal said Punjab Health Department has made a new history by adding typhoid vaccine in the course of immunisation of children from this year which is a proof that CM Usman Buzdar and his government were committed to welfare of people. He urged the doctors, nurses and paramedics to make every effort to meet the expectations of the government and people for treatment of patients.

badge-pinning: A badge-pinning ceremony of newly-promoted additional IGs and DIGs, including CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, was held at Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday. DIG Headquarters Shehzada Sultan was also present on the occasion. IG Punjab Inam Ghani and Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar pinned ranks on officers promoted to new posts. During the ceremony, CCPO Lahore, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was promoted to the rank of Additional IG while Jahanzeb Nazir, Sajid Kiani, Ahmad Nawaz Cheema and Sadiq Ali Dogar were promoted to the rank of DIG. IG Punjab congratulated the promoted officers and said that police service delivery would be improved as per the principles of community policing for the convenience of the citizens. The promoted officers thanked the IG Punjab and said that they would perform their duty of public service and protection with more diligence and dedication than before.