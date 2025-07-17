Gwyneth Paltrow unveils reason behind Ben Affleck split two decades ago

Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow broke up 28 years ago

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck had a three-year-long on and off relationship which began in late 1997 and ended up in flames despite their good chemistry.

The 52-year-old actor disclosed the reason for their split candidly in the upcoming book, Gwyneth: The Biography, which will be released on July 29.

Dishing on the former couple’s relationship, the author Amy Odell, wrote, “Her friends thought Ben was more of an intellectual match. But he had demons,” according to an excerpt shared by People Magazine.

Odell continued, “Affleck was struggling with alcoholism and a gambling habit around the time he met Gwyneth. Her friends had reservations about him because he didn’t always reciprocate her affection. He at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth.”

Even though the duo continued to date for a while, Odell wrote, “Her friends felt like he did not appreciate her. She would be making dinner, and he would want to go out with the guys. A friend said that Gwyneth would compare him to [the guys in] Entourage.”

The author went on to share how the couple shared an intense chemistry but despite of that, they split up shortly after Paltrow’s movie, Shakespeare in Love, was released.

"Their physical chemistry couldn't overcome his self-destructive impulses," Odell wrote, referring to the Good Will Hunting star’s struggles with alcoholism.