Magnitude 7.1 quake triggers tsunami warning for parts of Alaska

A representational image of a Richter scale measuring earthquake. — Unsplash/File

LOS ANGELES: A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the US state of Alaska on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami warning, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake occurred at approximately 12:37 local time (2037 GMT), with the epicentre located around 54 miles (87 kilometres) south of the island town of Sand Point, according to USGS. The quake had a relatively shallow depth of 20.1 kilometres.

Authorities issued a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula following the tremor.

“A tsunami has been confirmed and some impacts are expected,” said the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska.

The warning was issued for “South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska (40 miles south-west of Homer) to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles north-east of Unalaska),” the centre said.

Based on initial data, tsunami warnings were not extended to other regions, the NTWC added.

Alaska lies within the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

The remote state was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964 — the strongest ever recorded in North America. It devastated the city of Anchorage and triggered a tsunami that struck the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii.

More than 250 people were killed by the earthquake and resulting tsunami.

A 7.2-magnitude quake struck off the Alaskan Peninsula in July 2023, though no major damage was reported.