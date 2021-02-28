Over 105-kanal state land retrieved

BAHAWALPUR: The district administration Saturday evacuated over 105 kanal state land from land mafia in Hasilpur.

A team of Revenue Department headed by AC, Hasilpur, Kamran Ashraf took action against land mafia and got over 105 kanal govt land evacuated in Chak 20/FW.

Farmers call on Chief Engineer Irrigation: A delegation of farmers community Saturday caked on the Chief Engineer (Irrigation) Bahawalpur and informed him about the problems confronted by them.

According to a press release, a farmers’ delegation headed by Chairman Kisan Board, Jam Hazoor Bakhsh Laar visited the office of Chief Engineer (Irrigation) Bahawalpur Khalid Bashir and discussed with him the matters related to farmers’ community.The Chief Engineer assured them that all available resources would be utilized to provide them facilities in connection with provision of water from canals.

PPP elections held: The elections for Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bahawalpur City were held here.

Syed Tatheerul Hassan was elected the president and Aslam Chanar secretary general.PPP Bahawalpur Office issued a party notification that office-bearers for the PPP City organization had been elected.

District Complaint Committee meets: A meeting of the District Complaint Committee was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bahawalpur, Aamir Nazir Khichi in the chair here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by officials including Deputy Director, Social Welfare, Muhammad Uzair, Deputy District Education Officer, Muhammad Naeem, Deputy DEO (Special Education), Syed Aqeel Bukhari, DO Industries, Zubair Abbasi, Additional Medical Superintendent, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Dr Shah Faruukh and others. Addressing the meeting, the DC (General) emphasized the need to construct designed ramp at government offices’ buildings for special persons besides

providing them with 50 percent discounts on head of traveling by passenger coaches.

He directed for recruitment of special persons against the vacant MR Section posts at the Building Department.

Traffic Police organise awareness seminar: City Traffic Police Bahawalpur Saturday organized a seminar at a local school to impart awareness to students about traffic rules. According to a press release, under the supervision of DSP Traffic Bahawalpur, Mahmood Ali, City Traffic Police organised an awareness seminar at Government Boys Cant High School Bahawalpur.

Delivering their lectures, Inspector, Traffic Police, Ms Shazia Ramazan and In charge Education (Traffic), Muhammad Nadeem said teenager boys should not be allowed to drive motorcycles and other vehicles. They said motorcyclists must wear helmets. Pamphlets were also distributed among the students.