ANP announces 3-day mourning on leader’s death

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has announced three-day mourning on the death of ANP spokesman for Balochistan Asad Khan Achakzai.

In a statement from party’s secretariat Bacha Khan Markaz, ANP senior vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said that the party flag would remain half-mast at all the district, provincial and central offices of the party as part of the mourning. He said the missing of Asad Achakzai and subsequent recovery of his body created questions as the protection of people’s lives is the responsibility of the state. He asked party workers to remain non-violent and wait for the party’s future course of action on the matter.