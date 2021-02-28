Candlelight vigil today to pay tribute to Sadpara

Islamabad: The people from various segments of the society would gather at Fatima Jinnah Park today (Sunday) to pay tribute to Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara through candle light vigil.

The local climbers, tour operators, tourists, social activists and other people would remember Ali Sadpara, who died during an expedition to summit world’s second highest peak, K2, in the winter season.

The guests and participants would express their views about Ali Sadpara who would be remembered as a versatile climber by the international community of mountaineers and a hero in Pakistan. According to the written material, he is the only Pakistani to have scaled eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, and he made the first ever winter ascent of the world’s ninth highest peak, Nanga Parbat. On Friday 5 February, he went missing along with two others—Iceland’s John Snorri and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr while trying to climb K2, the world’s second highest peak at 8,611m (28,251 ft) and also reputedly the deadliest. Similar events are also being held all over the country to pay tribute to the fallen mountaineers Ali Sadpara, John Snorri and Juan Pablo. The Baltistan Students Federation had also held a candlelight vigil in Skardu some days back to remember Ali Sadpara. His son Sajid Sadpara in the press conference stated that “K2 has embosomed my father forever. Pakistan has lost a brave climber, while our family has lost a loving and caring head.”