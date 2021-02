Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade

NEW DELHI: A rooster fitted with a knife for an illegal cockfight in southern India has killed its owner, sparking a manhunt for the organisers of the event, police said on Saturday.

The bird had a knife attached to its leg ready to take on an opponent when it inflicted serious injuries to the man’s groin as it tried to escape, officers said.

The victim died from loss of blood before he could reach a hospital in the Karimnagar district of Telangana state earlier this week, local police officer B. Jeevan told AFP. The man was among 16 people organising the cockfight in the village of Lothunur when the freak accident took place, Jeevan said.