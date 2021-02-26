Rashakai Special Economic Zone importance underlined

PESHAWAR: A Chinese delegation visited the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and briefed the businessmen about the significance of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

The project is being executed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chinese delegation was led by Lv Yan, DGM CRBC China. SCCI Senior Vice- President Manzoor Elahi, Vice-President Junaid Altaf, Peng, Investment Manager, CRBC, Simon Lee, Abdullah Shehryar, Commercial Officers, CRBC, senior official from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company Adil Salahuddin and Abdul Wasae Sahad were present.

A representative of the delegation highlighted the investment opportunities in Rashakai SEZ and incentives which were being offered to investors there.

The Chinese official said Rashakai SEZ was very high as compared to other SEZs in the rest of Pakistan because the Chinese government and investors fully backed the project.

The SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour termed the CPEC a glaring example of Pak-China friendship, which could bring economic prosperity, development and change destine of the whole region.