PU, Turkish varsity to cement academic ties

LAHORE:A two-member delegation consisting of Director Global Operations of Bahcesehir University (BAU) Turkey Ms Oznur Zer and Director International Office at BAU Cyprus Campus, Pakistan Ms Nuket Tanol visited Punjab University Vice-Chancellor’s office.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director Regional Integration Centre Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and Hailey College of Banking & Finance’s Assistant Professor Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta were present.

After brief meeting with the VC, the delegation was welcomed at Regional Integration Centre, by the Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Director RIC along with their team. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the on-going collaboration between the both partner universities under the Regional Integration Centre.

Pro-VC Dr Saleem Mazhar emphasised the strengthening of academic relations between the two universities by exploring the avenues of collaboration that may include academic cooperation between scholars of the two countries, student exchange programmes and joint research projects. He opined that the foreigners who visit Pakistan take back a good impression of the country and ultimately become our ambassadors. He said that since education has no boundaries, so we must enhance our academic relations. He said the number of international students was increasing in PU and we also waived off their fee. He said that PU charges a nominal fee from the international students and provides the best possible facilities. Dr Fouzia Hadi explained RIC's importance and vision and shared future ideas to enhance collaboration. Later, RIC also arranged a visit for the RIC office and PU library for the guests. Tokens of appreciation and bouquets were presented by the Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Director RIC.

PhDs: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to three of its students. According to details, Muhammad Safdar has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Information Management after approval of his thesis entitled “Factors Affecting Knowledge Sharing Behavior of Pakistani Engineering Students”, Kamran Habib in the subject of Botany after approval of his thesis entitled “DNA Barcoding based Diversity of Lichens of Neelam Valley and Adjacent Northern Areas, Pakistan” and Sumaira Basharat in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled “Chemical Treatment of Textile Dyes using Chemically Modified Halarrhena Antidysenterica and Citrullus Colocynthis Biosorbents”.