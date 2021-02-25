Father seeks arrest of son’s killers

PESHAWAR: A resident of Rashid Ghari locality, Amanullah, along with his relatives staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday and urged the government to arrest the killers of his son.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protestors asked the chief minister and inspector general of police to provide them justice by arresting and punishing the culprits.

Amanullah told reporters that his son Asghar was a property dealer living in Gulbahar, where he died in suspicious circumstances in his house. Later, a post-mortem of the body confirmed he had died of poison.

He said they registered a case against his daughter-in-law and another woman in Gulbahar Police Station but no action was taken against the accused. He demanded justice in the shape of arrest of the accused.