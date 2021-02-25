Ailing child’s family given financial assistance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TANK: Frontier Corps (FC)-South on Wednesday handed over immediate financial assistance to the family of a three-year-old child suffering from kidney and heart diseases.
A press release said the family was extended financial assistance on the directive of sector commander FC South after a news story appeared in the media regarding the ailing child. The statement said the child’s father, who is a labourer, received the financial assistance and thanked the IF FC-South.