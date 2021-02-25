close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

Ailing child’s family given financial assistance

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

TANK: Frontier Corps (FC)-South on Wednesday handed over immediate financial assistance to the family of a three-year-old child suffering from kidney and heart diseases.

A press release said the family was extended financial assistance on the directive of sector commander FC South after a news story appeared in the media regarding the ailing child. The statement said the child’s father, who is a labourer, received the financial assistance and thanked the IF FC-South.

Latest News

More From Peshawar