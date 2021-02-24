Covid kills nine more as another 296 test positive

Nine more people have died due to Covid-19 and 296 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,301 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 9,077 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 296 people, or 3.3 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,967,917 tests, which have resulted in 256,740 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 12,382 patients across the province are currently infected: 11,946 are in self-isolation at home, 11 at isolation centres and 425 at hospitals, while 387 patients are in critical condition, of whom 55 are on life support.

He added that 771 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 240,057, which shows the recovery rate to be 93.5 per cent. The CM said that out of the 296 fresh cases of Sindh, 159 (or 54 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 73 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 25 from District South, 22 from District Central, 17 from District West, 13 from District Malir and nine from District Korangi.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 33 new cases, Jamshoro 28, Ghotki 25, Dadu 15, Jacobabad eight, Umerkot five, Mirpurkhas and Tando Muhammad Khan four each, Sukkur two, and Kashmore, Naushehroferoze, Shikarpur and Larkana one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.