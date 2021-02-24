Pensioners to stage rallies across KP

PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Pensioners Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday announced to stage protest rallies across the province on March 3 to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

Through a statement, the association’s provincial president, Fida Muhammad Durrani, said that the government had given 25 percent raise to the government employees but ignored the retired employees.

The government instead of providing relief to the elderly pensioners and widows of the government employees had deprived them of their rights, he added.

He said that the chief minister had issued a directive on January 8 that pensioners would be contacted for listening to their demands and taking steps for their resolution but lamented that no action was taken to this effect.

He said that pensioners’ association had given a protest call and asked all retired employees to take part in the protest to press the government for acceptance of their demands