Cricket ground land worth Rs8b reclaimed

LAHORE:The district administration Sunday carried out an operation near Gaddafi Stadium against illegal occupation of state land and retrieved a cricket ground consisting of 51 kanals of land worth Rs8 billion.

A special team, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik, retrieved the ground from the local cricket club and said that operation would be continued without any discrimination.

The deputy commissioner said that after dissolution of the LCCA (Lahore City Cricket Association) three years ago, the ground was taken over by the local club. The ground has been handed over to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), adding that practice sessions regarding PSL would also be held in that ground.

Meanwhile, Lahore police have retrieved 32 kanal state land worth billion of rupees from land grabbers. The operation was conducted in the Township industrial area, Sadr division. A large contingent of police along with DSPs, SHOs and other police officers were deputed to meet any untoward incident.

In another operation, Sadr division police retrieved three kanal and 10 marla state land worth Rs600 million at Shano Baba Chowk. Police also retrieved a 20-food road from the land grabbers during the operation.

A special Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell and a dedicated helpline 1242 have been established at the CCPO office for redress of grievances of citizens affected from land grabbers.