Two men charged with south London stabbing murder

LONDON: Two men have been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old who was found stabbed in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said Tyreece Riggon, 20, and Julian Russell, 22, have both been charged with the murder of Lavaun Witter. They have also been charged with the wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm of a 16 year-old male and possession of a bladed article.

Police officers and paramedics from London Ambulance Service were called to a property in Wisbeach Road, Croydon, just after 8pm on February 5, and found Witter who had been stabbed.

A 16-year-old male was stabbed during the same incident and was taken to hospital where his injuries were found to be non-life threatening. Riggon, of South Norwood, south east London, and Russell, of Thornton Heath, south London, were to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.