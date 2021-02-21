Special persons appeal to PM for jobs

Rawalpindi : Four orphan, three sisters and a brother, deaf and dumb by birth are leading a hard life and have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide them job to lead a respectable life. They are shining students and got their education on scholarships, but leading a hard life after the death of their father who was the only bread earner of the family.

Zaraq Abbas 24, Rania Abbas 20, Sania Abbas 20 and Saba Waheed 17 are among the toppers and got scholarships in Metric in Sir Syed Special Education School.

After the death of Waheed Khaliq, the father, who died in 2018 due to heart attack, Safina Waheed, the mother of all the four deaf and dumb children is now looking after them.

Safina Waheed told ‘The News’ that she was earning her livelihood by tailoring clothes. She said that Zaraq, Rania and Sania did their F.A. with A+ grades, while little daughter Saba did her Metric. “We do not want any kind of financial help but only want jobs to lead a respectable life in future,” she demanded.

According to doctors, all children are deaf and dumb due to cousins’ marriage, Safina said. She said, “I cannot run my kitchen due to ever-increasing inflation.”