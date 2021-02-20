PTI to win by-polls, claims Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has claimed that in Sialkot and Daska, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will win the by-elections.

While driving a car, the SAPM said that there was a misperception that in Sialkot and Daska, PML-N will sweep by-elections, but it will not happened. He said till 10.00 PM (Friday), the results were showing that PTI was winning on both seats. He advised the opposition to awake late night to listen the news of PTI’s winning in by-elections, otherwise they would cry foul if defeated. He said if PTI won, it will be the trust of people amid hardship of inflation. He said the prime minister himself adopted austerity and he cut short his expenses by 50pc. “The PM did not visit to UAE 51 time, and London for 28 times as it was done in the era of former rulers. He said the prime minister traveled on commercial flights and never chartered a Boeing 777 flight for his official visits. He said the prime minster felt the pain of people and he himself paid gas bills and never set up five Camp offices and did not hire 2,800 personal for his security as done by the last regime. He said the whole nation is with PM and they knew that who is right and who is wrong.