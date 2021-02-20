Adviser briefed on NTC

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Husain on Friday visited the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Headquarters, a statement said.

NTC Managing Director Brig Viqar Rashid Khan (Retd) briefed the adviser on the performance of NTC and the National Data Centre.

Husain appreciated the NTC managing director for his leadership and management for the phenomenal development of ICT infrastructure in the public sector without any assistance from the federal government.

Khan said that it had always been our endeavour to provide the latest state-of-the-art telecom/ICT services to the valued customers of all public sector organisations.

“NTC is probably one of the few federal organisations, which has recovered from a loss-making entity to a profitable organisation. NTC has earned a record profit of Rs578 million in FY19/20, especially during COVID-19 pandemic.”

The NTC, during COVID-19 pandemic, also provided the data hosting platform and videoconference system to the federal government for hosting their entire data and for conducting PM Office, Cabinet, ECC, and NCOC meetings in a safe and secure environment.

“NTC in the recent years has made significant achievements, record growth of exchanges all over Pakistan at 240 percent, record expansion of exchanges to new cities and sites at 50 percent, record completion of ADP projects at 100 percent during FY16/17 and 2019/20, broadband subscribers growth at 115 percent and conversion of 82 percent of old TDM exchanges to latest state-of-the-art IP-based Next Generation Network (NGN) exchanges.”