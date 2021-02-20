App to monitor ACs’ performance

LAHORE:The Punjab additional chief secretary office has introduced the Performance App to check assistant commissioners’ on-spot performance.

Through the App, various performance indicators related to general administrative matters, land administration and provision of facilities to the public in all tehsils would be monitored directly in the office of additional chief secretary. Performance monitoring will be done on daily, monthly and seasonal basis keeping in view the importance of different sectors. At the end of every month, performance reports of all the districts will be submitted to Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari who will evaluate the top performing tehsils. The performance of the officers will be assessed on the basis of their visits for price checking of essential commodities, fixing prices of fruits and vegetables, retrieval of government land, inspection of land centres, land revenue collection and complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Khuli Kachehris: Open Courts (Khuli Kachehris) were conducted in all the six divisions of Lahore Police simultaneously on the directions of CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday. The basic objective of these Khuli Kachehris was to ensure direct interaction and approach of public with senior police officers to develop sense of confidence between citizens and police. These Kachehris were held at Grand Millennium Davis Road PS Race Course in Civil Lines Division, Hussainabad PS Burki in Cantt Division, Capital Marriage Hall near Raheem Store PS Satto Katla in Sadar Division, SDPO Misri Shah Circle PS Misri Shah in City Division, Royal Marriage Hall near Hakeema Wala Bazar PS Sanda in Iqbal Town Division and at PS Kahna in Model Town Division. Divisional SPs attended the Open Courts and listened to the problems of citizens and issued orders for their redress on the spot. CCPO Lahore himself participated in the Open Court at Police Station Misri Shah and listened to the citizens grievances.

Sikh festival: On the 100th anniversary of the Sikh religious festival "Saka Nankana", three-day historical celebrations at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak, have begun with religious rites of Akhand Pat.