close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2021

NAB opposes Hamza’s bail in money laundering case

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2021

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked the Lahore High Court to deny post-arrest bail to leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, in a reference about money laundering and illegal assets, saying that there are no extraordinary circumstances that could be invoked to get relief. A two-judge bench seized with the bail petition of Hamza had directed NAB to submit its reply.

Latest News

More From Pakistan