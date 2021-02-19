NAB opposes Hamza’s bail in money laundering case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked the Lahore High Court to deny post-arrest bail to leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, in a reference about money laundering and illegal assets, saying that there are no extraordinary circumstances that could be invoked to get relief. A two-judge bench seized with the bail petition of Hamza had directed NAB to submit its reply.