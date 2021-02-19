PSL: Geo Super, Geo News preparing special programmes

KARACHI: The countdown of the biggest and mega event in the history of Pakistan cricket has come to end.

The sixth edition of "Pakistan Super League" will officially start on Saturday, February 20. This is Pakistan's largest and highest voltage cricket event. The colors of cricket addicts have also come to their senses, the galaxy of world famous players has started gathering in the city of lights. Pictures, posters and banners of famous cricketers have also been hung on the streets and highways.

As the waiting hours come to an end, the beats of cricket addicts have also started swinging. The people are anxious to see the world's top players hitting long sixes and fours in their cricket grounds. With every passing moment, the enthusiasm of PSL is increasing and to give more impetus to this enthusiasm, Pakistan's first private sports channel "Geo Super" and Pakistan's largest and number one news channel "Geo News" have also completed their preparations.

Geo Super will broadcast all the competitions live to its viewers, including the opening ceremony of this mega event. Hosted by Faizan Lakhani, the program "Chai Dhaba" is aired at 9:05 pm which is currently the center of attention of the viewers.

In this program, well-known cricketers and politicians express their views regarding PSL tournament and cricket. On the other hand, in order to keep the public informed about the game and the players, "Geo News" will also present the complete situation inside and outside the field.

Commentators and analysis will be provided at the beginning and end of the match in the presence of cricket experts. Special bulletins will also be broadcast. In order to increase the enthusiasm and enthusiasm of the cricket fans in the most important competitions, an entertaining and interesting show "Jashn Cricket" will be hosted by Shehzad Iqbal at 11 pm. The tournament will start at the National Stadium in Karachi, while the final will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.