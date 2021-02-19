PML-N’s Mushahidullah Khan passes away

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior member Senator Mushahidullah Khan passed away here in the early hours of Thursday, prompting tributes to pour in from across the political divide. He was 68.

According to Geo News, Mohammad Zubair, the spokesman for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, said Mushahidullah had been unwell for some time.

“Mushahidullah used to come to the Senate sessions with great determination and courage,” Zubair said, adding that the senator was “a fearless man who stood firm against dictatorships”.

Maryam said she was “shattered to hear the sad news”. “Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection and love. Huge huge loss. May Allah SWT shower upon him every blessing that HE has reserved for the afterlife. Ameen,” she wrote on Twitter. Senator Faisal Javed Khan of the ruling PTI also expressed grief and said that he will miss him dearly. Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid, too, sent condolences and said Mushahidullah was an active political worker and parliamentarian.

PTI’s official account tweeted: “We are saddened to hear about the demise of Senator #MushahidullahKhan, a seasoned politician and senior leader of PMLN. Please pray for him and his family.”

Mushahidullah Khan’s funeral prayers were attended by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, along with a large number of political leaders and PML-N workers. The senior PML-N leader was the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation and a part of the parliamentary committees on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Kashmir, and National Security.