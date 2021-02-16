Sputnik V to be provided only to large hospitals, institutions

KARACHI: A local private pharmaceutical firm, allowed to import Russia’s Sputnik V in Pakistan, Monday said it was in contact with leading private health facilities in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for the supply of Sputnik V vaccine but so far, no agreement has been reached with any of the health facilities or institutions in the country.

“At the moment, we are in contact with several leading health facilities, including Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, Doctors Hospital, Lahore, and some other leading institutions for the supply of Sputnik V," an official of the AGP Limited told The News adding that so far they had not signed any agreement with any health facility or institution in the country.

Clarifying that they have not entered into a supply agreement with any hospital or diagnostic center for the supply of Sputnik V vaccine either directly or indirectly in Pakistan, the AGP official said as per the emergency use authorization and other permissions they have, they can only provide the vaccine to large hospitals and institutions but cannot sell it in the market.

He maintained that the emergency use authorization and subsequent permissions restrict them to provide Sputnik V vaccine only to leading health facilities and institutions and not to sell it in the market and added that they would fully follow the directives and guidelines of the drug regulatory authorities of the country. “We are expecting the first consignment of the Russian vaccine in the country within a week. More consignments to follow in the weeks and months to come," the AGP official.