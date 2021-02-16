Babar Ali Foundation donates Rs5 million for GC University, Lahore

LAHORE: The Babar Ali Foundation has donated Rs5 million for five scholarships for students of GC University, Lahore. Iqbal Z Ahmed, President, GC University Endowment Trust, GC University Lahore, has appreciated this donation. The scholarships are under the names of the great educationists and literary figures, like the former post-partition principal of Government College Dr Nazir Ahmad, diplomat and humorist Syed Ahmed Shah (commonly known as Patras Bokhari), eminent poet Sufi Ghulam Tabassum, writer Syed Abid Ali and another former principal of GC GD Sondhi.