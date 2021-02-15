Covid kills seven more as another 251 test positive

Seven more people have died due to Covid-19 and 251 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,219 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 9,252 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 251 people, or three per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,872,660 tests, which have resulted in 253,761 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 14,072 patients across the province are currently infected: 13,568 are in self-isolation at home, 11 at isolation centres and 493 at hospitals, while 450 patients are in critical condition, of whom 57 are on life support.

He added that 327 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 235,470, which shows the recovery rate to be 93 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 251 fresh cases of Sindh, 134 (or 53 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 55 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 39 from District South, 15 from District Korangi, 13 from District Central, and six each from the Malir and West districts.

As for the other districts of the province, Nawabshah has reported 15 new cases, Badin 13, Tando Allahyar 12, Shikarpur 10, Jacobabad nine, Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Mirpurkhas, Naushehroferoze and Ghotki six each, Hyderabad and Khairpur five each, Jamshoro and Dadu four each, and Sukkur two, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.