Two killed in Bara incidents

BARA: Two persons, including a woman, were killed and another sustained injuries in different incidents in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district, official and local sources said on Saturday.

The sources said Gul Nabi and Ahmad Gul exchanged harsh words over property dispute and opened fire on each other in Sipah area in Bara tehsil.

Two passers-by, Imran Khan and Sabirullah sustained injuries, the sources said. The injured were shifted to a hospital where Imran Khan succumbed to his injuries. In another incident, a woman committed suicide due to unknown reasons in Shalobar area.